Munich. It doesn’t always have to be Hollywood. There are also plenty of beautiful locations in Bavaria where many productions are made. The film hits from Bavaria can not only be seen in the classic TV program, but also via streaming at the time of your choice on the Internet. Film fans will also find material for entertainment in the media libraries of the public broadcasters.

Teacher in rehab

shows the story of elementary school teacher Tina Färber (Christine Eixenberger), who longs for the end of homeschooling. She is fed up with poor WiFi, meddling parents and overwhelmed students. But when the schools reopen, she should stay in the home office to lead a digital sample class from there. Tina accepts the challenge, including the chaos around it. The quarantine comedy was filmed in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 2020 and can be seen in the ZDF media library.

Semolina loophole, the homeland thriller with investigators Eberhofer (Sebastian Bezzel) and Birkenberger (Simon Schwarz) is just one of the many changing offers of television and cinema films in the public media library of Bayerischer Rundfunk. Lovers of Bavarian series from “Hubert und Staller” to “München 7” to “Löwengrube” will also find something here. There are also local documentaries, such as winter fishing on the Chiemsee.

The co-sleeper tells of Charlie Menzinger, played by comedian Markus Stoll alias “Harry G”. The auto mechanic is by no means a womanizer, as the title suggests. Rather, after the death of his wife, Charlie is appointed a lay judge by the Munich District Court against his will. He does the job in a very idiosyncratic way. Opposite is judge Julia Kellermann, freshly moved from Berlin. The comedy runs on Amazon’s streaming platform and shows hidden corners like the Münchner Au.

Hello baby is a bit like “Sex and the City”, only the series is set in Munich instead of New York. The four friends Lou, Mel, Eve and Tati fall in love and out of love with it. The quartet is constantly in a chaos of emotions and is always looking for the right partner, for a night or for life. It goes without saying that this brings a lot of confusion. The series carries the Bavarian TV Prize and is available in the BR media library.