The woman and her 8-year-old daughter lived a relatively quiet life in an apartment in the riverside city of Valladolid, in northern Spain. Her mother worked in a small family business selling cosmetics; her daughter liked to go to synchronized swimming classes.

The two were then stabbed to death in January, and prosecutors filed charges against the mother’s partner.

The names of the two, Paloma Pinedo Rodríguez and her daughter, India López Pinedo, have become rallying cries at demonstrations across Spain amid a series of murders of women.

At least eight women are believed to have been killed by current or former intimate partners this year, official statistics reveal. That compares with at least 49 last year, including 11 in December, the most in any month since record-keeping began in 2003.

The killings have increased pressure on the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to stop the violence. He has promised to take measures such as creating checkpoints at health centers in rural areas where women can report violence.

A new rule also went into effect that requires police officers to inform women who report abuse by their partners of any prior criminal history of abuse by their partners. The government has also ordered courts to grant victims’ requests for their attackers to wear electronic tracking bracelets when they leave jail.

“Until we eradicate machismo, we will not put an end to male violence,” Irene Montero, Spain’s Minister of Equality, said via email, adding that the Ministry would dedicate almost half of its budget this year (261 million euros or $280 million) to address violence against women. Activists have also called for better psychological, financial and legal support for women at risk and better training for police investigators.

Spain is one of the few countries in the European Union that considers male violence against women as a product of gender inequalities and keeps a record of the murders of women and children by men, according to the European Institute for the Gender equality. Other countries classify it more broadly as domestic violence. The relative rate of femicide in Spain is below that of Lithuania and Croatia, and is similar to that of Italy and Germany, according to Eurostat data.

In recent years, some 100 women have been murdered annually in Spain, around half by current or former intimate partners. Among the 49 women in that category in 2022, 21 had filed a complaint about those partners before their deaths.

Cristina Fabre, coordinator of gender violence at the European Institute for Gender Equality, framed the issue as follows: “When a woman is murdered, most of the time it is a failure of the system that could not prevent the murder.”

Last year, Spain passed a law requiring affirmative consent for sexual relations. Known as “only yes is yes”, it was motivated by the filmed gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in Pamplona in 2016. It makes it clear that consent cannot be given if a person cannot understand the situation because she is drunk or asleep .

“We are at a time of struggle between the advances of feminism and a reactionary response,” said Carla Vall, a criminal defense attorney, adding that the legislation was a milestone for women’s rights. But the debate over the law, and particularly the rhetoric of conservative and anti-feminist groups, had undermined the issue.

“I have always been afraid and I think I always will be,” said Vanesa Martín, an anthropologist from Madrid, who said the news of another murder made her fear that the country was going backwards. “Women are losing a space that we had conquered.”

By: ISABELLA KWAI and JOSÉ BAUTISTA