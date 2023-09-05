













Stray will have his own animated movie | EarthGamer









Annapurna Animation unveiled this information in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. youAfter seeing the success they achieved with their film, Nimonathey decided to give other animated stories a chance. One of them will be straywhich will adapt the video game of the same name.

The heads of the studio mentioned that they are currently in brainstorming meetings about this film. So we may be a few years away from seeing the story of this little cat on the big screen. However, the fact that it is officially in production is reason enough to excite fans.

We recommend you: This is what Stray would look like if it came out on the Game Boy

Something we can expect from the movie stray according to the study is that it will have touches of comedy. Since they consider that the dynamic between the main cat and his robot companion is very funny. Although they also admitted that it will be a challenge to capture the same cuteness of the game on film. We’ll see if they succeed.

What is Stray about?

stray is a video game where we control a cat who, after losing his family, ends up in a futuristic dystopian city. In his attempt to return home, he embarks on an adventure full of dangers, in the company of a mysterious robot named B-12.. Together they find the mystery of the city and what happened to its former inhabitants.

Source: Blue Twelve Studio

For those who want to enjoy it before the movie, you can find it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Although there may be time left for his jump to the big screen, be sure to give it a try. Since it is a very beautiful and interesting story that you will not regret trying. So they get more excited about this announcement.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)