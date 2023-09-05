Annapurna Interactive’s hit game, “stray“, starring a cat, is being turned into a “film adaptation” by Annapurna Animationaccording to a press release. Annapurna He didn’t share many details about the movie, we still don’t know when it might be released or what it might look like, but if you’re a fan of the game and looking for another way to experience the game universe, you can now look forward to this upcoming movie.

In the press release, Annapurna He also said that he plans to adapt more titles from Annapurna interactive in the future, although he did not specify which games could be made into movies or series. Going through the studio’s list of games, there are many good candidates, perhaps a miniseries of Kentucky Route Zero? An animated series Donut County? Maybe someone can find a way to address Outer Wilds?

It’s been an important year for video game adaptations. The movie of Super Mario Bros. It was a great success, andThe Last of Us” from HBO was so popular that it increased sales of the game. There was also a movie Grand Touringwhich I will probably see this week, and “Twisted Metal” in Peacock, which you might decide to just skip entirely.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: It takes me a bit of work to think about what this film can contribute. Although the universe of stray, I think the game had too much hype for simply starring an adorable cat. It’s a good game but, not to the level they raised it to. I hope the movie will be more interesting by providing explanations and telling stories behind what we saw in the title.