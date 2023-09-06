Straythe title that allows us to impersonate a cat so adorable that it has won a place in the nominations GOTY 2022is about to become an animated film: Annapurna Animations is working on this transposition.

In the past few hours, the leaks in this regard have multiplied and, a few minutes ago, it also arrived the official announcementdirectly on the Twitter (X) of The Game Awards.

The title certainly is the diamond tip of the historic independent studio Annapurna, born thanks to the collaboration with PlayStation Studios and then arrived on Xbox Game Pass.

The plot with delicate themes, thecyberpunk setting and the adorable protagonist made the work a global success: the arrival on the big screen, however, amazed everyone.

Part platformer and part graphic adventure, Stray has been able to conquer every branch of videogame users, becoming a phenomenon difficult to equal as for the indie market.

We have no information about duration or release date of this animation product, but we hope to receive updates soon and, perhaps, some first images or clips.

The plot, or, even better, the subplot of Stray has often been described as worthy of a novel: it will know how to be worthy of a movie?