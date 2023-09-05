According to a report published by the head Entertainment Weekly, apparently Annapurna Animation started work on a film adaptation of Stray, the feline action adventure from BlueTwelve Studio that has received critical and public favors. It also won’t be the only game published by Annapurna Interactive to hit theaters.
For the moment, very few details are known about the Stray film, but Robert Baird, the boss of Annapurna Animation, promises that it will be as faithful to the original game as possible and the elements that made it a successful product.
“It’s a game that focuses on what makes us human, but where not even a human appears,” he says. “It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. There’s an inherent comedy, but there’s not a single human in this movie. I think that’s one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat. How did they do it and how will we do it in the movie? We will do it, even if it seems impossible sometimes, but we know that this is the essence of the game and the key to telling the story”.
Annapurna Animation is also working on other adaptations
Annapurna Animation is one of the divisions of Annapurna Pictures, like the Interactive branch which deals with the publishing of indie games, specializing in the production of animated works. The first job was Nimona, which met with more than moderate success on Netflix.
Entertainment Weekly says other film projects are also in the works, including a new film directed by Nick Bruno (co-director of Nimona) and the next film by Chris Wedge (director of Ice Age).
Among the programs there are also further video game adaptations published by Annapurna Interactive. At the moment no concrete names have been mentioned, but there is really an embarrassment of choice between titles such as Twelve Minutes, Journey and What Remains of Edith Finch, just to name a few.
