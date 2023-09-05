According to a report published by the head Entertainment Weekly, apparently Annapurna Animation started work on a film adaptation of Stray, the feline action adventure from BlueTwelve Studio that has received critical and public favors. It also won’t be the only game published by Annapurna Interactive to hit theaters.

For the moment, very few details are known about the Stray film, but Robert Baird, the boss of Annapurna Animation, promises that it will be as faithful to the original game as possible and the elements that made it a successful product.

“It’s a game that focuses on what makes us human, but where not even a human appears,” he says. “It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. There’s an inherent comedy, but there’s not a single human in this movie. I think that’s one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat. How did they do it and how will we do it in the movie? We will do it, even if it seems impossible sometimes, but we know that this is the essence of the game and the key to telling the story”.