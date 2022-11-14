Stray received several surprise nominations to the The Game Awards 2022including the one for the Game of the Year category: a truly amazing result for Blue Twelve Studio’s four-legged adventure.

Specifically, the list of finalists at The Game Awards 2022 saw Stray take home six nominations: one user complained about it, saying that in case of victory he would lose faith in the industry, and Annapurna he replied ironically with the GIF below:

In our review of Stray we defined the game “a little gem, an adventure capable of offering truly suggestive sequences and a fascinating story, even moving in some situations, which rests on the solid foundations of a very well written lore.”

Whether or not this is enough to justify the fact that the adventure starring a stray cat ended up among the finalists of The Game Awards, also and above all in the Game of the Year category, is another matter.

It will therefore be very interesting to find out how things will go: the appointment with the award ceremony is set for December 8th.