Stray is a game with a remarkable charisma and not only for the presence of the protagonist cat: the construction of the cyberpunk world is among the most accurate and interesting seen in a video game and the strange mysterious language used inside it is an integral part of it, but now it has been decrypted.

The written language visible in various parts of Stray is constructed through a substitution cipherthat is an encryption system in which each unit of the text is replaced with ciphered text according to a regular pattern, which can be decrypted with a key.

Basically, the one used in Stray is a kind of alternate alphabet, where each sign corresponds to a letter of the standard one. The HalfGlassGaming site discovered the way to translate the language of the new Annapurna game by finding one key actually positioned very clearly: in the titles of the chapters.

At the beginning of each phase of Stray the title of each chapter is shown both in the language of the game and in English, leading to reveal the key to deciphering the alphabet.

Stray, the strange alphabet of the game has been translated

The result of this translation is visible in the image above and allows you to interpret any written text present in the game world.

To tell the truth, it seems that in some cases this alphabet is not used very precisely, with some phrases that do not make much sense. Probably the developers were convinced that players would not pay too much attention to these details, but perhaps they underestimated the degree of mania that Stray would have unleashed in users, with the game currently having the highest average rating on Steam in 2022. .