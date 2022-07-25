The splendid adventure game Stray is literally depopulating and has reached phenomenon status, going viral on social media last week.

After the launch of Stray many are sharing their love for cats, thanks to the attention the title is receiving, and now we can finally reveal his adorable voice actor: La la!

The photo of the performer was posted on social media last week and, at the time of writing, has attracted 156,000 likes.

This is Lala, she’s voice actor in the game #Stray which was released two days ago on ps5. pic.twitter.com/0tbW1bqzBB – JANKENPOPP (@jankenpopp) July 21, 2022



One of the game’s flagship mechanics is the ability to meow on demand, even getting a Trophy if you press the button enough times.

Lala emitted all of these meows, plus various other purring, hissing, and audible sounds throughout the game.

Lala could probably compete for the best voice actress award at the next The Game Awards! What do you think?

