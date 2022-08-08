Pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man continue to climb as its PC release nears.

One more week, the Steam sales data leave us with a top of the most varied, but with the same title at the top: Stray. The game developed by BlueTwelve Studio It has been the one that generates the most income on the Valve platform for three weeks, only behind Steam Deck, the company’s console-computer.

The data collected by Steam DB They leave us a classification that does not vary too much from the previous one, although the sudden disappearance of Digimon Survive still worries those responsible, since Bandai Namco’s visual novel was released at the end of July, less than a month ago.

Spider-Man pre-orders continue to riseYes, it’s coming Stray’s rival for next week. Marvel’s Spider-Man is a serious contender for the top spot in software, as it opens on the 12th on PC and pre-orders lift it to the third step of the podium in this week’s standings.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

stray

Marvel’s Spider-Man

rust

rafting

Forest

Elden Ring

Valve Index VR Kit

Project Zomboid

Grand Theft Auto V



In our Stray analysis you can learn more about why the title starring a cat in a cyberpunk world It is one of the games that have attracted the most attention this year, although you can also take a look at the 14 details of the title that we have compiled and that demonstrate the care with which it is made.

More about: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio, Steam, Sales and Marvel’s Spider-Man.