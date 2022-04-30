Via a Twitter post, Sony confirmed that Stray will arrive later this year and reveal the release period. Annapurna Interactive’s captivating feline adventure will debut during the course of the summer for PS5, PS4 and PC.

The confirmation specifically came with a short promotional trailer, in which we also learn that We Are OFK, the interactive music-based series of Team OFK, will debut during the summer, while Cult of the Lamb, the bizarre action adventure by Massive Monster, will be available this fall.

Since the announcement Stray has aroused a lot of interest, given that it is a third person adventure in which we will play the role of a cat and set in the neon streets of a decadent cybercity.

Consequently, even the exploratory phases, the fights and the solving of puzzles propose rather particular mechanics and focused on the agility of the feline and the use of some technological gadgets. If you want to know more about Stray, we suggest you read our preview.