Stray it was one of the very first games to be announced for the PlayStation 5, and even two years later, fans have no idea when it will be released. Currently, the title is scheduled for launch in early 2022, but we are already in the second quarter of the year. Fans are hoping a more precise release date will be revealed soon.

As noted by Gematsu, Stray was recently classified in Korea, indicating it as suitable for ages 12 and up due to the game featuring mild violence and references to drugs and alcohol. Games usually receive an age rating prior to their release, so that at least means Stray likely won’t be pushed back to 2023.

It is entirely possible then that the publisher Annapurna Interactive make an announcement about a release date within the next two months. Although it remains to be seen whether it will make it out by the end of spring or in the second half of 2022.

STRAY was also rated in Korea https://t.co/se8jxIa4ce Hopefully that means release date news is coming soon. https://t.co/oGUNybv8Od pic.twitter.com/GGz2JA66lf – Gematsu (@gematsu) April 7, 2022



In addition to PS5, Stray will also be released on PlayStation 4 and PC. In the title, you will play as a cat and have to explore a world populated by robots to find your missing family.

