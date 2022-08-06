Stray’s protagonist is helping other cats in real life. Annapurna and some streamers have hosted many charity events in support of shelters for stray cats and other types of services for them.

Annapurna has helped the Nebraska Humane Society since the launch of the title on July 19 by donating them copies of the game to be sold in a cattery fundraiser. In one week, $ 7,000 was raised for the cause, including $ 1,035 from Annapurna’s own donation. Many of the donors had never done this before, including some international fans of the game.

Annapurna also rented a cat café and a cat adoption agency called Meow Parlor to host an event where visitors could play the game surrounded by noisy cats and buy exclusive game merchandise, as well as donating an additional $ 1,000 to the institute.

Gamers have also done something to help other stray cats around the world. A platform called Tiltfy, which helps streamers donate their earnings to nonprofits, has confided that nine campaigns name Stray and that another charity streaming organization has two more.

In short, video games are not just a game, and Stray has set in motion a chain of beautiful gestures that in these times can only do good.

Source: Destructoid