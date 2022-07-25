Stray has been out a few days ago, but the indie title has made a lot of talk about itself, especially for the protagonist, an adorable cat. Now, from the pages of Eurogamer, comes a very interesting article that compares Stray with The Last Guardian.

“It’s been as many years since the release of The Last Guardian as there have been waiting for Fumito Ueda’s much-postponed masterpiece after its revelation in 2009, and the biggest surprise after all that time is how quickly it was forgotten. Maybe the wait was much of the appeal, or maybe the video game audience is fickle: she fixes on something and then throws it aside with the indifference of a young cat who shows up with a new toy.“reads the article.

In The Last Guardian we can find Tricoan animal halfway between a cat and a bat that hardly obeys our commands, which many players have found frustrating, but which in itself actually made sense.

Stray for its part had a simpler path than Ueda’s game. “It helps that it’s a reversal of Fumito Ueda’s difficult adventure, which puts us in the paws of its feline protagonist, although it still channels the same attributes that make The Last Guardian so recognizable to anyone who has shared a home with a cat friend. It is that curiosity, served by an adventure that makes us peek into the shadows of a cyberpunk city seen from an electrifying perspective, that is, from below; everything towers above us, a sense of verticality made even more thrilling by the fact that it is possible to gracefully leap from surface to surface as we always move upward. There is that indifference, told in the ability to meow through movies or simply to stop to give ourselves a satisfying scratch on a carpet and stretch our back“.

Stray is a simple adventure game that is enhanced by its feline attributes; a graceful game with poise, class and above all a sense of character that makes it stand out not only as a summer game. Some of the elements that make The Last Guardian’s Trico so memorable may be missing, according to the reporter, “but that won’t stop it from being one of the best of 2022 as well“.

Source: Eurogamer