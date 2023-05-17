Stray may be coming up Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneconsidering that such versions of the game have been recently classified by the ESRBor the American institution in charge of dividing products by age group.

Update

Apparently the ESRB has removed the page relating to the classification of Stray for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One: considering that the exclusive PlayStation time expires next July, it is possible that the commission has published the document in advance by mistake and precisely on the basis of these conditions be found forced to remove it.

Below is the original news, with the updated tweet.

The particular sci-fi title in feline declination has received an “E” classification, i.e. suitable for everyone, but what is particularly interesting are the platforms for which the game was classified, i.e. the Microsoft consoleson which it is likely, at this point, to arrive in the near future.

Stray is currently aconsole exclusive on PS5launched directly on PlayStation Plus and immediately became a sort of mass phenomenon: the Annapurna Interactive game, despite its evident peculiarity, was also nominated in several cases for the title of game of the year and was widely in the spotlight for various months, up to the numerous nominations at The Game Awards 2022.

In case it is not an error, which is still possible, the ESRB classification would indicate that the exclusive relationship with Sony is almost complete and Stray could therefore also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as often happens with indie games and third parties.

Added to this is the hypothesis that it can be launched directly on Xbox Game Pass, considering that upon its arrival on PS5 it was released on day one within PlayStation Plus Extra, and often these initiatives correspond between the two subscription services. In any case, we look forward to any announcements from Annapurna Interactive.