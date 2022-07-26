stray is the game of fashion and being available on PC as well as consoles PlayStation leaves it open so that it receives many mods that let their protagonist change.

This is how the cute pussycat from this title of BlueTwelve can change to be garfieldthe cat created by Jim Daviseven a French bulldog or even C.J. from the series Grand Theft Auto. The possibilities in this regard are almost endless!

The interesting thing about the case is that stray it just came out last July 19 and the creative community of modsneither slow nor lazy, began to change various elements of the game, which is made in Unreal Engine 4.

Mods created by players can be downloaded from the site Nexus Mods. the of garfield is named Garfield Cartoon Editionwhile that of the bulldog mentioned above is Happy Puppy.

In the case of the last mod mentioned before you can see the video that accompanies this note to appreciate its elaboration. Regarding the based on Grand Theft Auto his name is Joke Mod CJ.

It’s really funny to see this character in that position and the misshapen body. The creativity of the creators of mods It is very large and that shines in the images that we share with you. It is just a sample of what they have achieved so far.

What other Stray mods are there besides Garfield and GTA?

Between the mods what can get in Nexus ModsApart from those mentioned before, there are those that allow you to vary the appearance of your feline protagonist.

There are many furs for this cat, as cats have many color variations and patterns in their fur. There’s others mods of stray that increase the graphic resolution and even one that allows you to play split screen. But it doesn’t end there.

There are those who create modifications for the cat to wear accessories, such as glasses, patches and other extras. It is conceivable that we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of mods for the game.

In Nexus Mods there are at least five pages of modifications. Of course, everything mentioned above is only possible on PC, since PS4 Y PS5 They are closed platforms. We’ll see what else fans create over time.

