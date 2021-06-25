Just last April, in the midst of the scandal that Aguililla signifies for any space of authority that boasts of living under the figure of the rule of law, Silvano Aureoles was videotaped while leaving a military vehicle, surrounded by guards, furious, to push a citizen who identified himself as a professor at the CNTE and demanded that the governor of Michoacán travel by land to find out about the prevailing violence, the blockades, and not by helicopter.

The display of force and arrogance took place when that region burned the most, visited even by the apostolic nuncio himself, who toured an area devastated by crime, expelling citizens who refuse to survive as hostages of drug trafficking, a siege that is replicated in others municipalities, such as the avocado region that is now armed to defend itself from extortion, as illustrated in the note by my colleague Selene Flores in this issue.

Governor under the acronym of the PRD first, enthusiastic cheerleader of the PRI José Antonio Meade later, Aureoles is known today on the scaffold, two months after the end of his term, with figures from Morena and the National Palace counting the days to go for him. In preparing his defense, he had the worst idea: to accuse the President’s party of drug trafficking, display some audiotapes and demand the annulment of the electoral result in his entity.

Stomping through the mud that are the numbers he leaves in Michoacán, Aureoles is on his way to swell the ranks of former governors who end up in trouble with the justice system. Unlike Mario Villanueva, who unsuccessfully wanted to settle with Ernesto Zedillo before ending his tenure in Quintana Roo, the Michoacan has opted for confrontation, a specialty in the Morena house, to counter the imminent persecution as soon as he leaves the Morelia palace.

The numbers are overwhelming: Michoacán is fourth in executions this year, fifth in illiterate population, second in hope of schooling (only surpassed in that infamous line by Oaxaca) and eleventh in poor. Not counting the omission in the fight against crime and the eventual irregularities in the management of the treasury, where their detractors point. _

Alfredo C. Villeda

@acvilleda