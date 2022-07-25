One of the most discussed topics on social networks in recent days is the video game stray. There are a lot of funny memes and videos about this title. But also stories like that of a man who dedicated the game’s platinum to his deceased cat.

One man shared that he got the platinum trophy from stray. These are achieved in PlayStation games when users get everything else they offer. The remarkable thing is that this man decided to dedicate it to his cat who passed away a few months ago.

‘I dedicate that platinum to my paunch who passed away 7 months ago. I still miss him a lot and I wanted to dedicate this platinum to him, I never forget him, he made me remember him so much‘. it reads in his post. This is also accompanied by an image of her deceased feline friend.

Source: Facebook

The man’s cat bears quite a resemblance to the protagonist of stray. An orange cat with stripes like a tiger. The reason why he remembered his friend while enjoying this unique adventure is evident.

The image was spread in different groups, which caused many comments and reactions. Most are sad with what happened and empathic with the man. Not to mention that many leave their ‘F’ to show respect to what the man did with stray.

What is Stray?

stray it’s a new game PlayStation and PC created by BlueTwelve Studio. Here players take control of a cat in a futuristic city inhabited by robots. His reviews have been very favorable and he has become a public favorite.

Source: Playstation

Since his departure on July 19, the memes and videos on social networks have not stopped. The focus is on its gripping story and the fact that it does make you enter the life of a cat. Many who play it assure that it can become the game of the year, surpassing even Elden Ring Y God of War: Ragnarok. Have you already played it?

