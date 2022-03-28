The approximately three-year-old male got lost in a production facility at the Mercedes plant in Pune, India. His presence prompted the factory to be evacuated. Production was halted for nearly six hours.

In the end, employees of the nature conservation organization Wildlife SOS and the local forest authority to stun the animal with a tranquilizer gun and capture it. The leopard was then caged to the site of Chakan and finally released into the wild.

For Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder of Wildlife SOS, it is clear how the leopard ended up in the car factory: “The rapid shrinkage of their habitat is forcing leopards to venture into human-dominated areas,” he says. the Indian state in which the Mercedes-Benz location is located has the highest density of leopards in the country.

