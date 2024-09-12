Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have announced the official tracklist for the Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack. The album, which promises to be innovative and electrifying, will feature over 20 original songs from music superstars from around the world, including the likes of Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids, Young Miko, Stromae, and more. Each song has been specially composed to accompany key moments from the League of Legends animated series. Many of the artists involved in the project are avid League of Legends players, Arcane fans, and have previously collaborated with Riot Games.

The first single from the soundtrack, “Paint The Town Blue” by Ashnikko, was released on September 5th alongside the official trailer for Arcane Season 2 and is available now on all major streaming platforms. The Arcane Season 1 soundtrack, which was driven by the global success of Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” achieved incredible success with over 5.6 million streams worldwide and continues to attract millions of listeners each month. The Season 2 soundtrack aims to reach an even wider audience with its diverse genres and internationally renowned artists.

“Arcane’s innovative approach to music inspired an incredibly diverse group of artists across genres, languages, and cultures to be a part of this new season. Additionally, we wanted to represent the global reach of League of Legends by working with artists from around the world,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games. “Each song was a unique collaboration between the artists, our executive producers, and Riot’s composers. Music is at the heart of the League community, and we can’t wait for our fans to listen to this epic album and connect even more deeply with these powerful stories.”

“I was really inspired by the idea of ​​family and family, which was the theme of Season 1, and how the music helped bring that to life in the world of Arcane,” said Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots. “We are huge fans of Arcane and League of Legends,” said Stray Kids. “Our single ‘Come Play’ is so dynamic and brings together a lot of different voice types and languages. We love playing League and can’t wait for fans to hear this song and experience Season 2 of Arcane!” The full tracklist is as follows:

1. “I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings

2. “Sucker” – Marcus King

3. “Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina de Marco

4. “Hellfire” – Fever 333

5. “To Ashes And Blood” – Woodkid

6. “Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko

7. “Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd

8. “Remember Me” – d4vd

9. “Molotov Cocktail” – ZAND

10. “What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey

11. “Rebel Heart” – Djerv

12. “The Beast” – Misha Mansoor

13. “Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert

14. “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme

15. “Fantastic” – King Princess

16. “The Line” – Twenty One Pilots

17. “Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph

18. “Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

19. “Wasteland” – Royal & The Serpent

20. “Enemy (Opening Theme) from the League of Legends Arcane Series” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID