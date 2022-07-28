Doomguy becomes “feline” thanks to a new mod called Stray In Doom that turns the space marine into a red cat.

Stray proved to be an overwhelming success, largely due to the adorable kitty. But now we’re at the point where Stray is gleefully invading other titles. And DOOM modder Edy Pagaza has something perfect for fans, namely the cat that replaces Doomguy.

In addition to causing the necessary amount of carnage, Stray’s cat has retained some of its original moves. In the trailer, we can see him doing an impromptu cleanup, as well as regaining energy after his killing spree by lying quietly on the ground. Obviously the cat is armed and kills anything that moves: but you can take a look at this mod right below.

The Stray In Doom mod is now available and if you are curious you can download it from Pagaza’s ModDB page.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun