Stray it is not only a good game, but it is a game that does good: through the efforts of Annapurna (publisher) and also of individual players have been collected funds to help strays (Stray means stray).

Annapurna contacted the Nebraska Humane Society before the game is released on July 19, to give them copies of the game to give away for a fundraiser for the shelter. Over $ 7,000 was raised for the cause within a week, including a $ 1,035 donation from Annapurna herself. Most of those who donated to the shelter were people who had not previously collaborated with the company – this means that the game was able to raise awareness of new people and not those who already donated to the Nebraska Humane Society.

Annapurna has also rented a café and cat adoption agency in New York, il Meow Parlor, to host an event where visitors could play the game (surrounded by cats, too) and purchase exclusive Stray-themed products. The publisher also donated $ 1,000 to the institution.

Stray

A platform called Tiltifywhich allows streamers to donate their earnings to nonprofits, said its platform has at least nine new campaigns mentioning Stray, and another charity livestream organization, JustGiving, has identified two more.

There North Shore Animal League America, a nonprofit animal rescue and adoption organization, said it received over $ 800 from a gambling-related campaign. A streamer named TreyDay1014 also partnered with the Nebraska Humane Society, helping them raise over $ 1,500 via a four and a half hour stream.

There is no denying it, video games are good for you to everyone, even strays.

