Stray even before its release it has struck the hearts of players for the simple fact that the title puts us in the shoes of an adorable cat whose job is to go around a cyberpunk metropolis.

As we have seen several times, the cute protagonist has a red hair and cannot be customized. The modders, however, have indulged themselves and created several mods that replace the red color with others. There are even those who have created their own cat and made it available for download.

There are gray cats, piebald cats, or a black cat with white whiskers to choose from. Not only that, but there are those who have replaced the cat with an adorable Frenchie puppy and those who have equipped the kitten with a beret and eye patch.

The mods are so many, and at this link you can take a look at the one you like best.

Source: The Gamer