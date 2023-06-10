Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical was the protagonist of a trailer during the Future Games Show 2023: released on August 3 on PC, the game developed by Summerfall Studios will catapult us into a modern fantasy world to tell the story of Grace.

University student who dropped out of studies, the girl receives the power of a Muse and will have to use it to discover the truth behind the death of the person who preceded her in this important role. “You decide who Grace allies with, who can trust her, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated musical RPG.”

“Written by David Gaider, Stray Gods is an urban fantasy story of finding your place, taking your destiny into your own hands, and discovering the answers. Your choices will change the endings, as will the path you take to get there.”

“Captivate, negotiate or impose your will on their world as Grace, playing through original, interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy nominated composer Austin Wintory, Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall) and Montaigne herself (Jess Cerro) from Eurovision Australia.”

“Fully orchestrated and performed by a respectable cast, you’ll feel like you’re right on stage. With thousands of possible variations based on your choices, you’ll create the soundtrack of your one-of-a-kind musical experience.”

“Immerse yourself in a hidden world of gods and monsters from Greek mythology as you get to know an array of funny, enigmatic and fascinating characters.”

“Forget what you know about these mythological creatures – in Stray Gods you’ll make friends and find enemies with many familiar names, but not-so-familiar histories. Play as the protagonist and as a stage aid as you determine the story you want to tell through conversation and song.”