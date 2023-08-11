Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer, a few days after its official release on PC via Steam. Set in a modern fantasy world, Summerfall Studios’ RPG tells the story of a girl with the powers of a muse.

A few weeks after the trailer of the Future Games Show 2023, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has therefore made its debut, involving us in an adventure with undoubtedly original traitsembellished with hand-drawn graphics.

Written by David Gaider, the game includes a system of choices and consequences able to influence the course of events and lead us to a different ending, while we exploit the protagonist’s abilities to influence the other characters in various ways.