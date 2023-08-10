Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is available starting today. The game, a particular text-based RPG with a style very close to comics and with a freedom of choice of characters dialogueswill evolve during your session based on what you say, and this will also change the current song.

In a modern fantasy world, Grace, a young college dropout is given the powers of a Muse – powers she will need to uncover the truth about the previous Muse’s death before time runs out.

It’s up to you to decide who Grace will partner with, who can be trusted and who can betray her in this charming musical RPG.

Through his charm, his diplomatic skills or his determination, he will have to make his way into their world, playing through original and fully interactive songs composed by renowned artists.

Among them are the Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (known for his work on Journey and Banner Saga), the musical trio Tripods (consisting of Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall) e Montaigne (Jess Cerro), the artist who represented Australia at Eurovision.

The stellar cast that makes up Stray Gods sees familiar faces and not from the video game: in fact, we find Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson And Troy Bakeralready seen in The Last of Us, as well as other really famous entries such as Anjali Bhimani, Felicia Day, Rahul Kohli, Anthony Rapp, Merle Dandridge and many more.

Written by David Gaider, former head writer of the series Dragon Age, Stray Gods will allow you to explore a hidden world populated by mythical gods and monsters from Greek mythology, all represented as a cast of funny, enigmatic and engaging characters. The game is available on consoles and pc.