Life is a musicalread the Italian title of the season 6 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: in English instead it took the name of Once More, With Feeling and crowned the dream of many fans of the Huntress. In fact, it was not strange to come across these procedural series that showed decidedly different approaches to the now known binge watching, in thematic episodes which recurred in completely different series. Here then is that the noir episode, the crazy episode and the dramatic episode became plot turning points, simple moments of respite or moments to reach the quota of episodes needed for the season (which we remember were 22 on average, Years ago). But what shone above all were the musical episodes: just think of scrubs, Grey’s Anatomybut also Psych or the most recent Lucifer. In short, it wasn’t strange to see some, and thanks to Buffy’s one, it was born Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musicala game we are talking about in this review.

First titled Chorusthe game sees big names behind the realization: to write the story there is none other than the father of Dragon Age, David Gaider, while the composition of the songs Austin Wintory, the same of Journey, flOw and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Among the actors instead we have a crazy castmade of stars of the American dubbing and not only:

Grace — Laura Bailey

–Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Apollo —Troy Baker

– Janina Gavankar Pan — Khary Payton

– Abubakar Salim Athena – Felicia Day

Hecate – Allegra Clark

– Merle Dandridge Hermes – Erika Ishii

—Ashley Johnson Venus – Lauren ‘Lolo’ Spencer

– Anjali Bhimani Oracle – Kimberly Brooks

An exciting stillness

Stray Gods proposes a Role playing game with choices totally narrative: Quick Time Events are in fact absent – with the exception of some choices that must be made within a time limit – and for the rest we only have dialogues and positions to take. All of this is handled in one very static comic stylewhich if in the first bars could clash with the songs, decidedly dynamic, instead then acquires its own style and proposes an interesting approach.

Don’t expect these great game mechanics though, because the core of Stray Gods is anything but: the game in fact puts everything in the variability of choices, in the way that you will be able to take different options and propose different solutions, then reaching different endings. There replayability it is therefore high, even if, as we said, there is little that is playable.

When we talk about choices, we talk about different resultsAlso in the sung: as we have hinted, Stray Gods is a musical RPG and therefore the choices made the songs will change along the way. These will be divided mainly into three positions: the more emotional one, colored green, the more angry one, colored red, and the more rational one, colored blue. As you progress, you can then specialize in one of these, making choices of one type available instead of another.

In the songs these choices will give you the opportunity to do vary the melodyperhaps by putting yourself in front of two sentences that could lead to possible rational speeches, to effect sentences that touch the heart, or even to very aggressive rap phases to “diss” the opponent in front of you.

The game therefore has no gameover of some kind, it doesn’t offer vital bars or anything, but only choices to make, all accompanied by a full-fledged sound sector.

A stellar cast

For those who don’t know the world of video games, the cast behind the game could seem like any one, but it’s enough to delve a little to recognize some real stars of video game dubbing and acting international. Let’s talk about Troy Baker And Ashley Johnsonrespectively Joel and Ellie of The Last of us, Laura Bailey is the protagonist, who has dressed many voices in the past (including Abby, also from The Last of Us). Going forward we also find Felicia Day (Supernatural), Anjali Bhimani (whom we also interviewed) and even Anthony Rappa veteran of the musical (Rent).

Each sentence then becomes a feast for the ears, because the acting behind Stray Gods is undoubtedly one of the best ever seen in the video game, and the singing parts perfectly show how these talented people are able to bring emotions to life.

Unfortunately the emotional part a bit clashes with the graphic style, especially in characters like Apollo, who could have expressed much more outwardly and who instead find themselves relegated to aspects and forms that are not too characterized.

Finally speaking of music and some songsStray Gods boasts a fantastic soundtrack, which becomes even better considering the variables involved. However, not all of them fit together perfectly, especially as regards the complementarity between music and voice, which in some phases become a bit cacophonous, but nothing too annoying, indeed a problem that becomes a grain of sand when faced with the majesty of the compositions. in the desert.