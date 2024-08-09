Annapurna’s delightful Stray will finally make its Switch debut later this year, on 19th November.

While we knew the kitty caper was on its way to Switch courtesy of June’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Annapurna confirmed the release date yesterday, which also just-so-happened to be International Cat Day. Meow.

25 Purrfect Stray Easter eggs.Watch on YouTube

The kitty caper – which is already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox – is a third-person adventure game that Eurogamer recommended when it released two years ago.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

In her Stray review, Lottie said, “Stray captures the essence of being a cat, while delivering a deeper journey through a dying cybercity.

“It’s by doing this – looking at the world through feline eyes – that Stray creates a journey filled with such a sense of exploration, on top of the chance to indulge in as much cat-truction as you like. While doing so, though, it also crafts a touching story about the human desires of those who, at a glance, lack humanity – be it to reunite with a loved one, protect a community or reach the outside world. The result is a wonderful mix: a game about the. longing for freedom, clever climbing mechanics, and every cat’s eternal desire to knock items off shelves.”

ICYMI, Stray is being turned into an animated movie.

Annapurna Pictures’ animation arm – which produced DNEG Animation’s recently released Nimona – is planning a “respectful” adaptation of the fan-favorite cat adventure.