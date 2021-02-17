Surreal images of blue dogs intrigue Russia. Posted a few days ago on social networks, these photos were taken at Djerzhinsk, east of Moscow, an industrial city in decline. It is one of the most polluted cities in the world. These dogs have since been captured by veterinarians and placed in a clinic. These seven stray dogs, with their bluish coats, still appear healthy.



Hair samples are being analyzed. No lead is ruled out, including that of a farce. But as the dogs lived in an abandoned factory, the thesis of a chemical material is privileged. “Guess it was some kind of paint that was in bags, tore, or maybe they lay on it and tore it“, Explain Vladimir Groysman, director of the Sostradanie animal aid foundation. The blue color goes away a bit when stroking the dogs. If the material is not toxic to them, the shelter could leave it in order to facilitate the adoption of these blue dogs who have become famous.

