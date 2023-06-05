Packs of stray dogs were spotted near several shopping centers in Orenburg. Residents of the city share photos on social networks, in which animals lie at the entrance to the Armada megamall.

Another stray dog ​​was filmed in the Gulliver shopping center. She walked around inside the building. As noted 56orb.ruanimals can pose a danger to others. Moreover, there are many children in the shopping center who can become another victim of stray dogs.

Presumably, the dogs are fleeing the abnormal heat that has been in the Orenburg region for several days. Animals come to buildings where air conditioners are always on to cool off.

In mid-April, after the death of a child from an attack by stray dogs in Orenburg, deputies of the local legislative assembly sent a legislative initiative to the State Duma and the Federation Council proposing to euthanize aggressive stray dogs.

On May 17, the State Duma adopted in the first reading amendments to the Federal Law “On the Responsible Treatment of Animals”. As legislators explained, the changes will help expand the rights of regions in which there are difficulties in meeting the requirements of the law on the number of shelters for homeless animals.