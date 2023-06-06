Health, shock video: stray dogs in the wards of the Lamezia Terme hospital

Stray dogs in the wards of the Lamezia Terme hospital (Catanzaro). This is what emerges from a video posted on Facebook by the municipal councilor of Lamezia Terme, Mimmo Gianturco, a video that has gone viral. “Civil Hospital of Lamezia Terme, stray puppies stroll undisturbed within the wards. It is a fact that Calabrian health care has many gaps, but now the limit of endurance is really being exceeded”, wrote Gianturco. Then he added: “Clearly animals have nothing to do with it, the fact is that the state of the territorial health system is evident of the Lamezia area. We have to react to this total abandonment”.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The Provincial Health Authority of Catanzaro immediately took action to shed light on the matter. “The video that has been circulating on the net for a few hours, in which they can be seen two stray dogs enter an empty ward of the Lamezia Terme hospital from a staircase, left me speechless” commented the ASP commissioner Antonio Battistini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

