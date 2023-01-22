Social networks in Iraq were full of pictures of wounded children who were taken to hospital, as a result of the ferocity of the attack that they fell victim to in Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate.
In a picture showing the brutality of the assault, the stitches were spread across the face and head of a child, as there were stitches at one of the jaws, one of the cheeks, the mouth, below the eye, and above the ear.
The pioneers of the communication sites described the incident as a “tragedy”, calling for the need to put an immediate end to the exacerbation of the phenomenon of stray dogs in the city center and its neighborhoods, as they sometimes attack and pursue residents.
condition of injured children
The official of the emergency department at Mosul General Hospital, Dr. Fahd Saud, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the injuries ranged from moderate to severe:
- At around 10 am, we received 9 children who were bitten and violently harassed, including 3 very critical cases, while the other cases are also moderate injuries that need medical supervision and supervision. The children were given antibiotics and anti-rabies serum, and they must take weekly doses of it over a period of A month, and unfortunately up to 40 days from the date of their bite, they are at risk of contracting this disease.
- Reconstructive and surgical operations were performed for some of those who were mutilated in the face, head, and different parts of their bodies. Moreover, the nine children are psychologically broken and are in a very difficult situation and need continuous medical and psychological follow-up.
- The injured children will remain in the hospital under observation, until we make sure that their health conditions are stable and that there are no complications. Of course, they will still need to continue treatment until the effects of this fierce attack on them are gone.
- This is not the first time. About a week ago, we received 5 similar cases of stray dogs attacking children, but today’s case is much more serious, and it is an alarm bell alerting us to the need for a radical solution to this serious problem. What is the fault of these young children to be subjected to such a brutal attack and go through similar This painful experience.
Certificate from the hospital
Iraqi journalist Mahmoud al-Jamas, from Mosul, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- Unfortunately, almost daily cases of attacks by stray dogs are recorded in the neighborhoods of the city of Mosul, affecting residents and passers-by in the streets and roads, especially children and the elderly, and the attacks have become more violent in recent times.
- But what happened this time is completely different, as it was a brutal attack by dogs, some of which seemed to be mad, on 9 children, some of whom were on the street.
- A dog broke into houses whose doors were open and devoured children inside. According to the director of the hospital in which the injured children were being treated, they, as medical personnel, were surprised how a dog could devour these children in such a brutal way.
- It is noticeable that rabid and loose dogs are on the increase, which explains the increase in such attacks in Mosul, as dogs usually do not break into homes and do not initiate some pedestrians and passers-by if they are not harmed.
- Some of these children are in very serious condition, and after what I witnessed today in the hospital, it is heartbreaking to see the injured children.
- An urgent and immediate solution must be put in place to prevent the occurrence of such tragedies, as the residents of Mosul in general live in a state of deep anxiety due to the recurrence of these tragic incidents, to the extent that many are afraid to send their children to schools for fear of being attacked by dogs on the road.
- The families of the injured, whom I met in the hospital, are very angry and upset, and they blame the local government for what happened to their children as a result of what they say is negligence in solving this problem that has become bothering them, and has turned the safe streets and alleys of Mosul into open spaces for stray and wild dogs.
#Stray #dogs #Mosul #attack #children #devour #bodies
