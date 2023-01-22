Social networks in Iraq were full of pictures of wounded children who were taken to hospital, as a result of the ferocity of the attack that they fell victim to in Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate.

In a picture showing the brutality of the assault, the stitches were spread across the face and head of a child, as there were stitches at one of the jaws, one of the cheeks, the mouth, below the eye, and above the ear.

The pioneers of the communication sites described the incident as a “tragedy”, calling for the need to put an immediate end to the exacerbation of the phenomenon of stray dogs in the city center and its neighborhoods, as they sometimes attack and pursue residents.

condition of injured children

The official of the emergency department at Mosul General Hospital, Dr. Fahd Saud, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the injuries ranged from moderate to severe:

At around 10 am, we received 9 children who were bitten and violently harassed, including 3 very critical cases, while the other cases are also moderate injuries that need medical supervision and supervision. The children were given antibiotics and anti-rabies serum, and they must take weekly doses of it over a period of A month, and unfortunately up to 40 days from the date of their bite, they are at risk of contracting this disease.

Reconstructive and surgical operations were performed for some of those who were mutilated in the face, head, and different parts of their bodies. Moreover, the nine children are psychologically broken and are in a very difficult situation and need continuous medical and psychological follow-up.

The injured children will remain in the hospital under observation, until we make sure that their health conditions are stable and that there are no complications. Of course, they will still need to continue treatment until the effects of this fierce attack on them are gone.

This is not the first time. About a week ago, we received 5 similar cases of stray dogs attacking children, but today’s case is much more serious, and it is an alarm bell alerting us to the need for a radical solution to this serious problem. What is the fault of these young children to be subjected to such a brutal attack and go through similar This painful experience.

Certificate from the hospital

Iraqi journalist Mahmoud al-Jamas, from Mosul, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: