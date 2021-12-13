In the village of Nogliki in the north of Sakhalin, stray dogs attacked an eight-year-old child near the building of the city administration, a passer-by helped the boy to fight off the animals, reported on the website of the regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, December 12th. After being attacked by stray dogs, the injured boy was taken to hospital. His parents went to the police. The details of what happened are being established.

A case was initiated under Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence”). The investigation intends to assess the actions of officials responsible for working with stray animals.

Earlier, a resident of Yakutsk was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, the woman managed to fight off the animals alone. The prosecutor’s office has started checking.