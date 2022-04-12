This is the story of Bunica, a sweet dog whose story has already moved everyone. The stray dog ​​with back cancer has just been rescued in time, from one good-hearted personwho did not turn away, as did many other people who met him on the street and did nothing for poor Bunica.

Bunica had lived for who knows how long with a large tumor on his back. Many were moved to see this poor stray lying on the ground, with no one to take care of him.

Fortunately, some volunteers reached the animal: his tumor was really very big. He who knows how much he suffered on the street, alone to fight against a difficult disease to treat. They gave her some tranquilizers for soothe the pain and help her.

The two volunteers managed to take the dog and immediately take him to the vet. The dog was operated on shortly after, and doctors performed a biopsy of the tumor material found inside his back.

Fortunately the operation was a success. By now she had people beside her who would take care of her forever, always remaining by their side. Bunica thankfully she recovered and she could now think about her new life of hers.

Stray dog ​​with back cancer, volunteers take care of Bunica

Chris Elis and all the other volunteers, like Eugenia Comiza, never left Bunica alone for a moment. They have been with her and are receiving news from the clinic that cares for her. The doctors spared no effort to bring this sweet puppy back to life who deserves all the best.

Now he runs, plays, lives his new life. In her new temporary home, waiting for an adoption, she is happy, because someone has finally stopped and held out his hand.