In Brazil, the scene of a dog who, during the wake for his dead owner, entered the small chapel and sat at the foot of the coffin, aroused much emotion. An example of fidelity and love that could not go unnoticed.

Fred was still a puppy when he met Anderson Simões Campos, the man who would change his way. Yes, because the dog was a stray: theirs was a chance encounter, which took place in a bar downstairs in the house where the man lived with his family in Vitória, Espírito Santo.

It was 2017 that Anderson noticed that dog frequently wandering along the sidewalk of the bar. So he decided to start leaving him a few bowls of water and food. So little by little he gained Fred’s trust: in a short time he was adopted and started sleeping at their house.

The daughter of the deceased says that the dog does not feel comfortable with strangers, probably because their family was the only one he trusted.

On the day of the wake he showed all his love and loyalty to the man who had saved him: while the funeral home drove down the road, carrying Anderson’s coffin, the dog followed.

Anderson’s wake took place in the early hours of Monday, July 25, in a chapel in front of the family’s home. And even if the facility did not allow access to animals, in the face of Fred’s touching insistence they made an exception.

«I was very moved. Much. He knew that my father was there, so he went directly to him – says his daughter Ariely Campos -. He arrived for the first time at the entrance and with the look of his eyes he asked to enter. And he went straight to sit beside the coffin. ‘

Now he will live with an aunt of the family, but he will certainly carry his friend Anderson in his heart.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Porto Venere, the rescue dog Mia dies under the eyes of swimmers after a demonstration at sea

– The thrilling moment when a lost elderly dog ​​finds its owner

– He hears the meow of three cats stuck in a farmhouse roof and calls the police to save them

– Galak, the dog “friend” of the faithful of San Giovanni Rotondo, was killed. Shot to death

– Begging with dog in Turin, a pregnant female in poor health has been saved

– Two-year-old girl and the dog left locked in the car in the heat on Lake Garda, saved by the carabinieri

– The cat Geó, love under the hedge

– The lock on the fridge, the hunger for love of bulimia and the dachshund dog Attila

– From New York to Venice (and beyond): the journey around the world of the three sponge cakes, mocaccino and donut

– New York towards a ban on the sale of cats and dogs in shops: this is how they want to push adoptions

– A German family buys a house in Sicily and finds a stray dog ​​in the garden. They adopt it (and not only)

– A woman quits her job after her boss’s heartless response to the family dog’s death

– The beautiful story of Bear, the dog adopted an hour before being put down

– A tourist disturbs two sea lions, they rebel and it is chaos on the beach in California

– Island of Elba, Legambiente’s complaint: “Sharks dead in the seabed are a warning to divers”

– The shopkeeper opens the door to the stray cat who wants to escape from the heat wave

– When a child runs after a bird he does not learn respect for animals, the mistake of not being a parent

– Zoophobic wave in Iran where owning a dog will become a crime

– Dog Taka who survived the house fire now inspires others to never give up

– Feeds almost 50 cats every day, in India a woman reported by condominiums for “pollution”

– Protects the serial killer of cats, the Supreme Court confirms the sentence

– Leaving a dog or other animal in the car in the heat is a crime. Can I break the window? The attorney’s answers

– Environmentalists against the Jova Beach Party in Vasto: “Beaches and streams are not discos”

– Without water and without food: parrot rescued from a balcony in Turin, the owner had gone on vacation

– That unbearable silence, Carolina and her dog Frida

– The seagull and the “kidnapped” Pinscher dog, the expert: “It would be a very rare event and not for predation, but to defend the offspring”

– Seagull grabs a Pinscher dog and takes it away in flight. The puppy has been lost