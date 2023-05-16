Last year one of the most outstanding games in independent themes has been stray, a title in which we play a cat whose mission is to get out of a city full of lost robots. And as is known, there are certain restrictions regarding playable platforms, since it is only available on PlayStation speaking of consoles.

However, this may change soon because a user found on the rankings site of the ESRB that the game is listed neither more nor less than for consoles Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This normally happens when they are going to announce a port or something similar, so it could be that the game had a one-year exclusivity with sony.

Something worth mentioning about the game is that it has been nominated for numerous awards and won a few, including Best Debut at the Game Developers Choice Awards, and Best Independent Game and Best Indie Game Debut in The Game Awards 2022. In fact, it was even nominated for game of the year along with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok.

If all this turns out to be true, we may see the ad during the Summer Game Festbecause just in that framework it is one year since it was launched on consoles of sony and pc. With this we can declare that sooner or later indie lose exclusivity, we already saw it with tunic, Cupheadamong others that have become multiplatform.

For now, stray Is available in PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a pretty fun game to play, so it deserves further expansion, probably even being released on Game Pass. And it is that when it was just launched it arrived for PS Plus.