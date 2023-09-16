From the Japanese version of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct also comes the announcement of Stray Children on Nintendo Switchthe new game from Onion Gameswhich was presented with a first trailer during the Japanese streaming of the event.
The Onion Games team is known for being the creators of the RPG Moon, which has become a real one cult worldwide, despite somewhat difficult distribution outside of Japan until recently.
There is something that the two titles have in common, however, if only in the atmosphere and probably also in the game mechanics.
Another strange story
Other than that, these are two stories that seem totally separate. Stray Children is sort of tale a little dark, which tells the story of a boy who is sucked into a TV and finds himself in a land inhabited exclusively by children.
The ensuing adventure is a strange story, in typical Onion Games style, and we’re genuinely curious to know about it. The problem is that it may take a long time to see it outside of Japan, if you consider that Moon only arrived in the West thanks to the Remix version in 2020 on Nintendo Switch and the following year on PS4, while the original version dates back to 1997.
In any case, with the notoriety achieved by the team it is possible that Stray Children could also arrive in our area in a much shorter time. For the moment, we can see this first and fascinating presentation trailer in Japanese.
