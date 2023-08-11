Beirut (Reuters)

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said, in a statement, that Morris Salim, Minister of Defense in the caretaker government, is safe after his car was shot at yesterday.

A security source and another political source stated that Salim’s car was heading to the Jisr al-Basha area in the southeast of the capital, Beirut, yesterday afternoon, when “stray bullets” hit the window of his car.

The Minister of Interior told reporters, “The security services and army intelligence went to the place to ascertain the nature of what happened. Was it intended or unintentional, as a result of stray bullets?”

Mawlawi said, “In any case, we thank God for the safety of the Minister of Defense, and we confirm that the security services, military agencies, and army intelligence are following up on the matter and are present in the place to dismantle all the information that can be extracted.”

Another security source told Reuters that “the bullets were stray, and he denied the attempt to assassinate Salim.”