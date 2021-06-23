This time it was not the officials most loyal to Alberto Fernandez but those closest to Cristina and Máximo Kirchner who signed the death certificate of the project to nationalize the Hidrovía from Paraguay-Paraná, which is pushing the most radical sector of the pro-government armed forces. “They are stray bullets. They are shots in the air that they do not respond to a line or to the thinking of anyone in the Government or Cristina Kirchner, ”said a qualified source from La Cámpora. He was referring to the leaders most identified with the vice president who demand the nationalization of the main river route through which the 80 percent of exports Argentines.

The clarification, after a consultation of Clarion, arrived hours after the Frente de Todos launched in Congress the creation of a bicameral commission of control that they pushed, with the endorsement of the vice president, the senators María de los Angeles Sacnun and Jorge Taiana, who publicly criticized the extension of the concession for 90 days, which the President authorized.

The “stray bullets” would then be those launched by some of the leaders gathered in the Group May 25 that they demanded in a public letter the nationalization of the Hidrovía, some of which were very close to the vice president, a detail that fueled confusion. “The opportunity opens to recover, for the State and for all Argentines, the essential control and administration of the most important river route in the country,” said, among others, the deputies of the Frente de Todos, Fernanda vallejos placeholder image, what topped the list of Citizen Unity in 2017, Senator Sacnun and the UTEP reference Juan Grabois, who accompanied Cristina Kirchner to her presentations in Comodoro Py, during the previous government. The deputies also signed the requested Hugo yasky, of the CTA; Jose Luis Gioja, former president of the PJ; Roberto Baradel, from Suteba; Pablo Moyano, from Truckers, former Court Judge Eugenio Zaffaroni and former Vice President Beloved Boudou.

Another “shot in the air” could be the lengthy article -a public letter to the President– published this Wednesday by the writer Mempo Giardinelli on Page 12, in which he compared the new tender with the loss of sovereignty in Malvinas. “We are many, more and more, those who repudiate the hordes of traitors to the Fatherland they badly advise you. They are sepoys without shame who for coins, ignorance or foolishness insist on “ concessioning ” our river, a verb that actually means privatize, foreignize and environmental ruin, “wrote the Chaco writer, who shared platforms with the vice president in the campaign and verbalized some of the most radical proposals of the Kirchnerist militancy, through the group of intellectuals the Argentine Manifesto.

The Kirchnerist leaders who demanded the nationalization of the Hidrovía.

They also closed ranks near the President. “The control body will be created with the participation of the provinces and an international tender will be called,” they confirmed in one of the most important offices of the Casa Rosada. In the Executive they point out as another irrefutable proof of the support of Christianity that without the agreement of the Ministry of the Interior, which leads Pedro’s Wado, main bishop of the vice and La Cámpora in the Cabinet, it would be impossible to advance with the bidding.

Two decrees Referring to the Hidrovía await the signature of the President. The first is the creation of control body, an innovation in the 25-year concession, which also did not exist when Nestor and Cristina Kirchner they administered the Executive. He himself will be a autarkic entity that will depend from the administrative department of the Ministry of Transportation, will have a representative of the 10 provinces involved and participation of the ministries of Interior, Productive Development, Agriculture and Security, in addition to organisms such as AFI and AFIP.

The second presidential decree will enable the General Administration of Ports so i can do short tenders to maintain different sections of the Hidrovía, without the need to extend the extension that expires on July 30, a possibility that is not ruled out either.

In the Ministry of Transport, which leads the massista Alexis Guerrara -whose first official statement It was precisely the confirmation of the call for bids – they highlight that the company that wins the international tender, a process that will take at least one year, yes or yes it will have a national component, among other things, take charge of the beaconing.

In the same Portfolio they insist, in tune with the Rosada, in lowering the thumb to any nationalization project. They emphasize that, in addition to US $ 20 million what does each dredger cost does not exist in the country the know how to operate the road.

The Concession of the Hidrovía – administered by the Belgian giant Jan de Nul in partnership with Argentina’s Emepa, from Gabriel Romero, aroused the interest of the Argentine IMF mission, when the possibility of involving Chinese capital companies began to sound.

In the Executive they maintain that the budding watchdog will represent a paradigm shift. “All this does not exist, nor do the provinces participate. The control means the recovery of sovereign control of the Hidrovía, the provinces will receive tolls that they do not receive now. The position of the sector that demands nationalization and that intends to install the issue by repetition is unsustainable, ”they explain in the Cabinet.

The President repeatedly ruled out the possibility of nationalization. “The Hidrovía is not a revolutionary event, is to solve a problem that we have to connect the north of the country to go out to the Atlantic “, said the president in his interview with the comedian Pedro Rosemblat. In the same conversation broadcast on YouTube, Fernandez described as “very virulent” the proclamations of a sector of the militancy in favor of nationalization and recalled that the extension of the concession for 10 years was made during the government of the current vice president.

Now, the President adds support from the allies and main shareholders of the Frente de Todos in front of a proclamation that adds support among the militancy. In the Chamber of Deputies they also relativized internal noises due to the creation of the bicameral. “It is an idea of ​​Massa agreed with Alberto and Cristina, they want maximum transparency”, They explain.

Look also