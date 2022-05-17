Gun violence kills a young life in New York. An 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in broad daylight in the Bronx. She was shot in the abdomen. According to early reconstructions, the bullet originated from a person on a scooter and was likely directed at a running man, shown by footage released by NYPD. The girl, Kyhara Tay, was inside a shop with a friend of hers,