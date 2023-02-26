An approximately 13-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet in the Historic Center of the Mexico City.

The events occurred this Friday when the minor was with his father, a merchant in the area, in the Pine Suarez Square. The bullet hit her leg, according to preliminary reports.

According to police inquiries, near the area where the accident occurred a dispute occurred between merchants that a shooting ended, from which came the projectile that injured the minor in the calf.

One of those involved in the confrontation would have taken out a firearm, which was supposedly activated accidentally.

After what happened, paramedics from the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM) gave him first aid inside an ambulance, where he could be seen with his wound bandaged while they supplied him with IV fluid.

Finally, he was transferred in the ERUM vehicle to the Pediatric Hospital of Aragon, located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. So far it is unknown what his state of health is.

Police attached to the police also arrived at the scene of the events. Secretariat of Public and Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, who fanned out to the surrounding area to search for the person responsible.

On February 21, another minor was hit by a lost bath in the Atlamaxac neighborhood, of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

This is Rosa Itzel, a 12-year-old girl who received a bullet to the head in the middle of a confrontation between taxi drivers.

The girl was walking home, accompanied by her mother, after going to the stationery store when the stray bullet hit her. This after allegedly one of the drivers involved in the fight shot into the air at least three times to intimidate her rival.