When I was driving in the west of the citya man had the scare of his life when a stray bullet fell on the roof of his vehicle, in the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood.

Although he ruled out an attack against him because he has not been threatened by a criminal group, the victim, who was unharmed, preferred to remain anonymous.

The driver explained that around 10:30 a.m., a strong blow to his car forced him to pull over when he was going from his home in Cumbres to a greengrocer located on Avenida Puerta de Hierro.

“Suddenly I heard a loud bang and I thought that a lamp or a pole had fallen on me,” said the affected person. “I leaned into some blocks near a Benavides and saw that the bullet warhead on my roof.”

“If they had wanted to kill me, well, they shoot directI was trying to assimilate it and I realize that it was a bullet from some madman that he started throwing into the air.”

The driver stated in WhatsApp groups of neighbors that he found out that a man had fired shots in the Cumbres del Sol neighborhood, colonies further on, for which he maintains the theory that the incident could be the root of his mishap.

“It felt like something 20 kilos had fallen,” he said, “It could have hit me and there it was.”

After what happened, in his red Suzuki vehicle There was a hole left that he will now have to repair on his own, as he assures that since there were no responsible parties detected, the repair through the insurer would be more expensive.

Despite the scare he received, he was grateful for having to pay for the damage and not having been a victim of the stray bullet.

The victim requested the Mayor of MonterreyLuis Donaldo Colosio, intensify surveillance and advocate for gun control.

“Here no gun controlthe Army is supposed to control them,” said the driver still affected by the incident, “there is a lack of security and weapons control.”