The publisher 505 Games bet on Point Blank Games for the production of the new Action-RPG, in Soulslike style: Strayblade that is, a “stray blade” that surprises for its cartoon and colorful style, but which contains various pitfalls and challenges that should not be underestimated. The game may be out of timeconsidering the by now consolidation of the genre and the intrinsic difficulty of competing with the “big names” of the sector, for this reason the Point Blank Games effort will have to be enormous, and in some respects it hit the markwhile under others he could do more.

Hero’s journey

Farren is a traveler (the choice is yours whether to play a man or a woman) who finds himself, after a storm, on the continent of Acreate a land long dreamed of. Farren’s purpose is to explore the forgotten lands of this continent, to reveal its secrets and gather information about the people who once lived there. Suddenly, finding himself at the foot of a mysterious tree surrounded by runes, the protagonist awakens with a crystal in his chestand overcoming the bewilderment he finds himself being guided through the ruins by a mysterious floating light, which then reveals his true appearance: that of a small half-wolf being called Boji.

The little being reveals to Farren (and us in general) that the crystal in his chest bound him to the world of Acrea and for this, he will not be able to die but neither will he be able to leave these lands. Farren’s mission becomes to make his way in this hostile world, with the goal to reach the creator of Bojicapable of freeing them from this “curse”, but not before defeating the “Gods” of Acrea who rage everywhere.

In terms of the plot we are faced with the classic hero’s journeynothing too earth-shattering, though Farren’s nature as an anthropologist can give new life to this scenario, allowing us to know the history of the lands of Acrea in more depth and with an interesting critical eye. Pretext, but after all no Soulslike has ever shone for the incipit, although the context and information found by playing will gradually become more interesting and dense.

Old style, new aesthetic

Stray Blade eschews dark and gloomy style that rages in Soulslike, and we could name several but we limit ourselves to mentioning for example Bloodborne And dark souls: the change of course from a visual point of view is very interesting, allowing us to play the title with the visual surprise always alive. In many cases the graphic style is reminiscent of the masterpiece of IT’S AT wich was Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (now passed under the never of THQ Nordichere is the review of the reissue) and here the choice was successfulas this style allows you to give a new freshness to the adventure although it is based on the live, die and try again as expected by the genre.

The combat system is unique to Stray Blade in that each enemy will have some color as an “aura” which suggests to the player what to dobut with some exceptions: such as when an enemy who lights up of yellowindicates that you will have to dodge the attack or action in progress, or an enemy edged by blue will let you know that it’s time to raise the defenses and parry the blow, or while one with the flush red indicates an incoming critical hit and the possibility of interrupting it in time. However the color does not indicate the exact moment in which to carry out the response action against the enemy, but it is a suggestion, a sort of warning that will allow you to know in advance what to do but to understand exactly when to make your move, you will have to look at the screen and interact accordingly.

The color system of combat may seem simple at first, as enemies will have few attacks available, but don’t be fooled: it takes a lot of sweat to bring home the loaf! To improve your equipment, Farren will have to go to the Trees scattered throughout the game that act as a forge, essential to spend the resources found and the “blueprints” that will allow you to upgrade. The game encourages the protagonist to use a specific weaponas this operation will improve the level of use of that weapon, so that when you find a new sword, for example, you will be more proficient with that weapon than with a new Axe.

A positive note lies in theskill treereserved both a Farren that a Boji: the two will have different trees and although looking at Farren’s one you might feel displaced (it’s really huge!) know that many skills will be unlocked through projects that you will find during your adventure, and few of these will actually be “hidden”. Proceed therefore with determination and with an ever watchful eye on the world around you. There will be no shortage of materials that you will need to upgrade skills or weapons, in this Stray Blade does its bestto make the gaming experience as fluid as possible.

Stray

Stray Balde it is not free from defects that undermine the gaming experience of the game which, although it may involve in terms of the story and how it unfolds, has a combat system that shows several problems. The physics of the shots is not the best, and the feedback that is drawn from it is not the best. Even the dodging is not the most reactive that can be found on the “market”and if you add a hitboxes of enemies is not always accurate, you will immediately understand that the action phases could give you serious problems. Let’s say that once you become familiar with these flaws, you can even play smoothly, but a small distraction, or an attack you’ve never seen before, could cause the death of the player quite quickly too.

As for the game world, the maps are wide-rangingand the sensation is that of a cohesive world and open, but connected to itself, just like the first one dark souls. (which is good, since once you acquire certain upgrades you can retrace your steps and enjoy sections of the game left aside).

Stray Blade is not a badly reasoned gamebut unfortunately the production seems to have concentrated on the glance, which turns out to be valid on impact, and has forgotten to push more on the accelerator of the combat system, which with some more caution he could have “play it with the big ones”.

Point Blank Games has staked everything on the visual impact that although it is not “jawbreaker” it turns out to be pleasant and fresh, but unfortunately the dream shatters on the cliff of a technical sector that is not up to par and a combat system that comes out massacred by itself, as if it had entered the ring with Cassius Clay, just because “He thought he knew how to fight” but in reality, it was not so.