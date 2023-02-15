Straybladethe action RPG by 505 Games And Point Blank Games which had recently been postponed to a date to be determined returns to be talked about, finally revealing the exit window.

After getting to analyze the world colorful but deadly of Acrea (if you want to know more, we’ll tell you more about it in this article) and have long waited to know the publication datewe have an answer: the very short trailer that we have shared with you reveals, in its last seconds, the April 20, 2023 as day one of the title.

The title will be a console exclusive next-gen (then PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and will be available on Steam: the price it hasn’t been revealed yet, nor do we know of possible preorder bonuses.

The title has generated curiosity in most thanks to its colorful world (unusual and effective choice for a soulslike), a combat system technical but challenging which, with a different level of difficulty, recalls the technicality of Sekiro, and ainteresting mechanics…

The official page of the game indeed declares that the weather will be a key factor in our adventure, reciting that:

Change is part of the journey, as every victory leaves a mark on the world. Time keeps ticking even when you die. Revisit the locations of past victories and discover how your actions have changed the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges.

Are you ready for this new adventure? We will continue to keep you updated!