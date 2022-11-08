While you watch Stray Bladefull of color and sound, you might be led to think that this is yet another RPG with elements Souls Like and that probably given the nature of the game itself, you are faced with a simple and intuitive game: wrong! The game is more complex than it gives the eye, although yes, some elements of the game are already known and seen in other productions. The game’s release is scheduled for 2023 and this is the chronicle of our test.

Sword, shield and… magic

In the world dthe Stray Balde you will never play alone: will accompany you with a small animal that looks a lot like the Felyne’s Monster Hunter World but that unlike the “cats” has a wolf aspect and will be your magical companion. Starting the game, after the phase in which you choose your figure whether it is male or female in any case she will be called Baron you will find yourself in the lands of Acrea, the Lost Valley. You die in the first phase of the game, and you are brought back to life by a magical creature called Boji who will entrust you with the task of restoring the lands of Acrea, defeating a dangerous enemy in every area of ​​this valley. However, the protagonist’s life seems to be linked precisely to the power of the world in which he finds himself so it is logical to think that once the balance is restored he will cease to exist. Basically you will have a small equipment made of armor, sword, shield and two bows and the movements of the protagonist will be the standard ones of an action game, so dodge and parry as well as light blows and heavy blows. What really amazes is Acrea, colorful and freshit might remind you Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning but there is a certain personality to Stray Balde that won’t make you forget it.

Colorful but deadly

The gameplay of the game is summed up as an action game that becomes very technical in the meleealmost as if it were partly a Sekiro less punitive: dodging and attacking the opponent at the right time will be fundamental, as well as understanding how to break through the opponent’s defenses without hitting you. To cure us it will be enough to rely on the healing plants that are found almost everywhere and in optimal quantities, in this the game is certainly more user-friendly than the Souls in general. Parrying the enemy attacks will unload a resistance bar of the enemy itself, you will be allowed a final attack as soon as the bar is exhausted. The game was meant to be a tasty and not as frustrating challenge as the Souls in general, so he told us Point Blank the developer and in fact it is like this: although the game does not cease to put you in difficulty, once you learn the basic tactics, evolution comes by itself and you have fun without stress. Boji will join you in the fight by throwing magic bombs, jumping on the faces of the enemies giving you a way to hit them, he will revive you if you die, in short, he will be your shoulder in every situation, even in environmental puzzles. Is Boji and Baron have skill trees that can be customized to suit your play style, while Baron’s armor can be customized with equipment you find in the world or with crafts. Skills are based on points earned from fighting – the more you fight, the better you become. There are no “classes” in the game: you become more expert in the use of the weapon that we prefer as we use it and consequently, you will have chosen your class.

In conclusion

Interesting feature of the game is a kind of Nemesis System, already seen but rethought: during the test we have been killed several times in certain areas or we have cleaned them from monsters similar to deer; in returning to those places the enemies who had killed us became stronger (although once defeated they returned to normal) while in the areas we had cleared, retracing our steps, the type of enemies had changedin fact, there were now humans in camp where there were other enemies before. Stray Blade convincesit will not be the title we expect but both the combat and the graphics have given us stimuli but in a relaxing way, so we can only imagine what the rest of Acrea the Lost Valley will be like when we can play on our Xbox Series X and S consoles in the 2023.