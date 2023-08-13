With the debut of Stray on Xbox Series X|SElAnalistaDeBits posted a new comparison videos which compares the verdict versions to the PS5 and PC ones, which you can view in the player below.

According to the analysis of the Spanish tech enthusiast, on Xbox Series X Stray offers a single graphics mode with resolution 4K and 60 frames per second, on par with the PS5 version. The Microsoft console basically doesn’t differ much from the PlayStation from a graphic point of view, but it presents more frequent stuttering phenomena, which in any case do not affect the gaming experience.

The differences with Series S in this case they are marked, given that the console cannot go beyond the threshold of 1080p and 60 fps and also suffers from some clipping phenomena with post-processing effects and anisotropic filtering.