Stray he beat God of War and has established itself as the game with the highest grade average on Steam in 2022: at the moment its score is 8.60, with 98% positive evaluations out of 37,416 votes.

A surprising resultbut only up to a certain point: Stray is already at the top of the Steam rankings and in the weeks leading up to the launch it turned out to be the game placed several times on the Wish List on the Valve platform.

The fact that the adventure developed by BlueTwelve Studio is so well-liked undoubtedly has to do with its protagonist, a stray cat who finds himself dealing with a dead city inhabited by robots that were once human beings.

However, the product boasts advantages that go far beyond this, as we wrote in the Stray review: it can count on a excellent art direction and on a fascinating and well-told story, for example.

Cory Barlog, director of God of War, relaunched the news by commenting: “It couldn’t have happened to a better cat.” In short, he too appreciated the experience offered by Stray very much.