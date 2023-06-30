Stray will also come to the Xbox, the versions Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One were announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023, with release date fixed for these at 10 August 2023.

The idea that Stray could arrive on Xbox had already emerged in the past: a few weeks ago, the game had been classified by the ESRB in the Xbox version, which usually anticipates the announcement of the game actually arriving on the corresponding platform.

The classification body had then removed the title, but apparently it was simply a real leak, which surfaced online by mistake ahead of time. So Stray will arrive on August 10, 2023 on Xbox, bringing with it all the charm of the well-known feline adventure with a futuristic setting.

After being an exclusive PS5 console, Stray therefore broadens its horizons and arrives on Microsoft consoles. Despite being a very particular title, with a somewhat limited interaction and based above all on exploration, Stray has been incredibly successful.

Annapurna game has also been named among the games of the year of 2022, celebrated by many for the particular atmospheres it is able to evoke and, obviously, for having a cat as the protagonist, which has sparked the enthusiasm of feline fans. You can get to know him better in our Stray review.