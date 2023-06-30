It has been announced that a version of stray for Xbox will be released in August by the publisher Annapurna Interactive. The acclaimed platform game, which features a small nameless cat, will come to consoles from Xbox August 10.

This news was expected after a rating from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) was detected in May for an as-yet-unannounced version of the game. published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by the small French studio BlueTwelve, stray received critical acclaim when released in July 2022 for ps4, PS5 and pc.

The game allows players to take control of a stray cat in a post-apocalyptic world. After falling down a hole into a walled city, the cat must find a way to return to the surface while interacting with the city’s robotic residents.

When it was released in pc, stray it comfortably became the biggest release of Annapurna on that platform to date, with over 62,000 concurrent players. stray It was also nominated for numerous awards and won several, including Best Debut at the Game Developers Choice Awardsand Best Independent Game and Best Indie Debut in The Game Awards 2022.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This game is overrated, but it’s not a bad game. My advice is to wait for it on Game Pass because it will surely end up appearing there.