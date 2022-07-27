As expected given the warm welcome from critics and the public, they are popping up like mushrooms mod for the PC version of Stray. One of the most interesting is undoubtedly the one that allows you to play in the company of one or more friends by adding the local multiplayer via split-screen.

The mod in question was made by KangieDanie and allows a second player to join our game by simply pressing F9 on the keyboard while we are in the main menu of Stray. You can see it in action in the video below.

Keep in mind that this is a mod still under development. So not everything works perfectly yet and some problems may occur. For example, only the main player can see the HUD while the other will have to play without it. In addition, visual glitches may occur and one of the two users may get stuck during the transition between an area and another, but fortunately in the latter case just go back to the main menu and reload the game to solve the problem.

The author states that it is theoretically possible to get involved more than one player to the game, but not having performed enough tests does not ensure the stability of the game. In any case, if you are interested you could download Stray’s mod for local multiplayer from NexusMod at this addresswhere you will also find the necessary instructions to install it.

In these days we have also seen other interesting mods for Stray, such as the one that turns the protagonist into Garfield or replaces his meow with the scream “Jason” from Heavy Rain. Even a modder is willing to put your cat in the game at a moderate price.